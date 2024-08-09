Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 37,381 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

