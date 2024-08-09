Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $136.40 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.