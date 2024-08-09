Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Mural Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of MURA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Mural Oncology plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mural Oncology news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of Mural Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,537.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

