Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

