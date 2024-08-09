Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 341.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,659,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 195,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

