HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nyxoah in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%.

NYXH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

