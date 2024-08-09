HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

YTRA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

