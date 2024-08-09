HC Wainwright Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RIGL opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

