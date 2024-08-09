Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos Buys 1,608 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,950,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

