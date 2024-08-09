Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 4,620,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,775,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Specifically, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,585.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

