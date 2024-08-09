Hiscox Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.13 (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hiscox Stock Up 0.8 %

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,145.64 ($14.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 711.18, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.78).

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.