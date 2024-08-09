Hiscox Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.13 (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hiscox Stock Up 0.8 %
HSX stock opened at GBX 1,145.64 ($14.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 711.18, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.78).
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
