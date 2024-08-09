Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Brandon Schnittker Sells 476 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hologic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.39 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 20,295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.