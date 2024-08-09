Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

