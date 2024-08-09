Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

HST opened at $16.23 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

