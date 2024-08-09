Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Gap Up to $62.37

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.37, but opened at $71.95. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 150,247 shares.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

