Hugh Warner Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

