Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,550.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

