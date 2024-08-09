ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

