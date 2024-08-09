Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

