Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $126.00 at TD Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

