Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $92.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.05% from the company’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Immunocore by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

