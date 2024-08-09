Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. William Blair began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

