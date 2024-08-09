Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 393.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 158.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.3 %

BFEB opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

