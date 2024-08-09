Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 39.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 342.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.