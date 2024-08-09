Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75.

George Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

WN opened at C$207.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$188.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

