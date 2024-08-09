Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells 54,166 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

