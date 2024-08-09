Insider Selling: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells 164,523 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 63,564 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $13,984.08.

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $87,347.76.

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.19 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

