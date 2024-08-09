Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 10,165 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.