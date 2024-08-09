Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 10,165 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.
  • On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.
  • On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.
  • On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

