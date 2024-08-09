Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,451,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.8% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 171,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Snap by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
