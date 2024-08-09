Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,451,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.

Get Snap alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.8% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 171,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Snap by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

View Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.