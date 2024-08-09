Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 1,805 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $327.63 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

