Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 211.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 119,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 11,879.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

