Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Insulet Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $199.79 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

