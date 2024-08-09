Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 3,403 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $2,027,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 182.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 83,932 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

