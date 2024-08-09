International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

IMXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

International Money Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $567.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in International Money Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 528,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.