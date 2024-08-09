International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

International Seaways has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,176. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

