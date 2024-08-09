Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $449.00 and last traded at $448.33. 13,726,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 40,929,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.53.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

