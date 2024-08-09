Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $449.00 and last traded at $448.33. 13,726,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 40,929,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.53.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.93.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
