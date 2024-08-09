Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

