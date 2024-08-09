Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,024,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.11 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.