iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.