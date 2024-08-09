iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

