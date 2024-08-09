iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,348,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IAUF opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

