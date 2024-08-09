iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,886,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

