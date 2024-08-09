iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 12,666.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2,418.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

