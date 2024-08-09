Itau BBA Securities Upgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Market Perform

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

NYSE EPAM opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.11. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

