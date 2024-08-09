J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Sells $43,553.88 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

