Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

