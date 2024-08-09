Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $16.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,449. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

