JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $368.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $371.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

