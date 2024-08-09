Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,606,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,580,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

