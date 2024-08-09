Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.62 and last traded at $160.22. Approximately 1,140,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,355,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Boit C F David boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 81,504 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.